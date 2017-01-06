The Heard

Friday, January 6, 2017

Shania Pain and RV provide two fresh new voices in Orlando music (Will's Pub)

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge RV at Will's Pub
At the top of the bill for a showcase by Orlando indie label Retro Neon Records (Jan. 5, Will’s Pub) was consistently fresh beat maestro Grant and future-now rapper Tedd.gif. But this was my first show of 2017, and the only way to start a new year is by seeing some young local acts for the first time.
click to enlarge RV at Will's Pub
Local band RV are indeed very young – as in still in high school, at least according to the Facebook event page. What I can verify firsthand is that there were lots of black X’s on their hands. Most importantly, I can also verify that this quartet is a distinctive new voice around here and well worth keeping an eye on. Skeletal but soft and warped, the dreamy economy of their reverb-soaked sound could pass for the Ocean Blue on sedatives, playing like a perfect little jangle-pop record underwater. As a band that’s both new and young, they’re rudimentary still. But purity shrouded in a little mystique like this is a combination that’s always bewitching. And with songs like these, practice and clarity will only burnish their radiance. Their three-song demo is here for free.
click to enlarge Shania Pain at Will's Pub
Shania Pain, the duo of Andrea Knight and Jason Kimmins, is a group that’s been wagging tongues in the Orlando underground lately and one that’s been buzzing on my radar for a while. Like that great moniker, their music is a thing of intrigue, one that apparently is evolving rapidly. Their spare electronic sound conjures the spirit of dark wave and pre-dance industrial music, with a demo last summer that was harrowing and impenetrable yet strangely beckoning. This performance, however, revealed some deep and elemental acid-house throb, like the bleakest after-party ever. At the core of it all, though, is an atmospheric minimalism that’s pregnant, purposeful, theatrical.
click to enlarge Shania Pain at Will's Pub
This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


