click image Photo via Sandwich Bar/Facebook

Intimate Milk District venue Sandwich Bar is celebrating its sixth anniversary this weekend with a series of events that capture the different stylistic faces of the bar, running the gamut from live touring and local punk bands to local techno luminaries going into the wee hours of the morning. Dikembe, California Cousins, Expert Timing and Prince Daddy & the Hyena play an early show at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Cover is $5. After that show, Mathew Scot helms a house and techno night with a suggested donation of $10.