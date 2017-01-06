Bloggytown

Friday, January 6, 2017

NRA-endorsed senator still thinks guns should be allowed in Florida airports

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 6:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GREG STEUBE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Greg Steube/Facebook
Despite 5 dead and at least 8 wounded in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport today, NRA-endorsed senator Greg Steube still wants guns to be allowed in Florida airports.

Steube filed a bill back on Dec. 9 that would essentially allow Floridians to carry concealed handguns on college campuses, elementary and secondary schools, local government meetings, and airport passenger terminals.

Speaking to the Miami New Times today, Steube stood by his bill and says he has no plans to pull it. "I think it further enforces the point: People should have the ability to defend themselves." The newly christened Senator also stated that  terrorists seek out "gun-free zones," which is an interesting idea backed with zero facts.

Friday's shooter, who has since been identified as Esteban Santiago, had "legally checked" his gun, according to a Broward County official. However, the Broward County Sheriffs Office has not yet confirmed this claim.

The TSA currently does allow passengers to check unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container. From the TSA:
"You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter. The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed. Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted. Be aware that the container the firearm was in when purchased may not adequately secure the firearm when it is transported in checked baggage.”
Law enforcement officials have yet to announce any motive, but do believe Santiago was acting alone. “We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else,” said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief to CNN.

On a related note, last December, Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, also introduced a House version of the aforementioned campus-carry measure.

