Friday, January 6, 2017

Learn to add inky doodles and fancy writing to custom-made stationery at OMA's Go With the Flow class

click to enlarge NIKKI TYSOE
  • Nikki Tysoe
Those Christmas cards you bought at Target this year to send to your friends and relatives were nice and all, but wouldn’t it be cool to impress with a handmade card that won’t get chucked into a bin? Learn to add inky doodles and fancy writing to custom-designed cards, stationery and wall art this weekend at OMA’s Go With the Flow: Pen & Ink Designs class with Catherine Cross. You can stop obsessively watching videos on Instagram of people creating beautiful designs with ink pens by using this class to learn to make your own with different techniques and tools. Take the class, and don’t suffer through a generic holiday card ever again!

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7  | Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. | 407-896-4231 | omart.org | $25 (advance registration required)
