Friday, January 6, 2017

Latin pop sensation Tommy Torres is coming to Orlando this spring

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 12:45 PM

Puerto Rican superstar Tommy Torres has just announced an Orlando date on his "Tu Y Yo"world tour. The producer-turned-singer, currently riding high on the success of his "Tu Yo Yo" single - a collaboration with Daddy Yankee - seamlessly made the transition from behind the scenes (production credits include Ricky Martin) to Latin Grammy-winning performer.

Tommy Torres is set to play House of Blues on Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on January 20 at 10 a.m. with a price range of $47.25 - US $202.25. Purchase them here.

Related Locations

  |  

