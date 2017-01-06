Latin pop sensation Tommy Torres is coming to Orlando this spring

Puerto Rican superstar Tommy Torres has just announced an Orlando date on his "Tu Y Yo"world tour. The producer-turned-singer, currently riding high on the success of his "Tu Yo Yo" single - a collaboration with Daddy Yankee - seamlessly made the transition from behind the scenes (production credits include Ricky Martin) to Latin Grammy-winning performer.
Tommy Torres is set to play House of Blues on Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on January 20 at 10 a.m. with a price range of $47.25 - US $202.25. Purchase them here.