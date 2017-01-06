Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 6, 2017

Tip Jar

Join K Restaurant for noodles and gravy this Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge Apologies to readers giving up sugar and carbs for the new year. #sorrynotsorry - IMAGE VIA FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Image via Flickr Creative Commons
  • Apologies to readers giving up sugar and carbs for the new year. #sorrynotsorry
If years away from your nonna has you hankering for Sunday "gravy," known to non-paisanos as "red sauce," K Restaurant is dishing up a family-style Italian meal you won't want to miss. Pull up a chair this Sunday evening from 5:30-8 p.m. and — take our advice — don't wear white.

Chef Kevin Fonzo has put together a menu of Appenine proportions for his Sunday "Feast of Fonzo," including antipasti, pasta with gravy, meatballs, sausage and braciole, plus tiramisu for dessert.

The comforting cuisine will cost you $35, and K Restaurant will also have specials on Italian wines (a good Chianti is essential here) and sparkling Negronis to get the party started.

K Restaurant
1710 Edgewater Drive
407-872-2332
krestaurant.net

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld orca Tilikum is dead Read More

  2. Disney may have accidentally released the opening dates for Pandora –The World of Avatar Read More

  3. Trump supporters are mad Publix is covering up fake news tabloids Read More

  4. Sandwich Bar celebrates its sixth anniversary with a double-decker party Read More

  5. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation