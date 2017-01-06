Join K Restaurant for noodles and gravy this Sunday

click to enlarge Image via Flickr Creative Commons

Apologies to readers giving up sugar and carbs for the new year. #sorrynotsorry

If years away from yourhas you hankering for Sunday "gravy," known to non-as "red sauce," K Restaurant is dishing up a family-style Italian meal you won't want to miss. Pull up a chair this Sunday evening from 5:30-8 p.m. and — take our advice — don't wear white.Chef Kevin Fonzo has put together a menu of Appenine proportions for his Sunday "Feast of Fonzo," including antipasti, pasta with gravy, meatballs, sausage and braciole, plus tiramisu for dessert.The comforting cuisine will cost you $35, and K Restaurant will also have specials on Italian wines (a good Chianti is essential here) and sparkling Negronis to get the party started.1710 Edgewater Drive407-872-2332