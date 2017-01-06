Friday, January 6, 2017
Join K Restaurant for noodles and gravy this Sunday
Posted
By Holly V. Kapherr
on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 11:22 AM
click to enlarge
-
Image via Flickr Creative Commons
-
Apologies to readers giving up sugar and carbs for the new year. #sorrynotsorry
If years away from your nonna
has you hankering for Sunday "gravy," known to non-paisanos
as "red sauce," K Restaurant is dishing up a family-style Italian meal you won't want to miss. Pull up a chair this Sunday evening from 5:30-8 p.m. and — take our advice — don't wear white.
Chef Kevin Fonzo has put together a menu of Appenine proportions for his Sunday "Feast of Fonzo," including antipasti, pasta with gravy, meatballs, sausage and braciole, plus tiramisu for dessert.
The comforting cuisine will cost you $35, and K Restaurant will also have specials on Italian wines (a good Chianti is essential here) and sparkling Negronis to get the party started.
K Restaurant
1710 Edgewater Drive
407-872-2332
krestaurant.net
Tags: pasta, Italian food, events, wine, dining, restaurants, College Park, Image