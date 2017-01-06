Bloggytown

Friday, January 6, 2017

Florida probation officer accused of helping inmate sneak Publix sub into jail

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 5:44 PM

click image PHOTO VIA PUBLIX
A Florida probation officer was arrested after officials say she helped an inmate sneak a whole Italian Publix sub into jail under his uniform.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports correctional officers became suspicious after Jerilyn Harris, 39, allegedly asked to speak with the inmate Tarvell Douglas about a subpoena after already asking to meet with him before. After the short meeting, officials searched Douglas and found him hiding a Publix sub, packaged pastries from Starbucks, four Snickers bars and a king-size Reese's bar, according to WCTV.

The Democrat reports Douglas told jail staff he had dated Harris in the past, and that Harris gave him the food during their meeting. Officials say they looked through the jail call log and found a call from the day before where Harris asked Douglas what type of cheese he liked on his Italian sandwich. Investigators also say they found video footage of Harris purchasing two Publix subs.

Harris denies giving Douglas the Publix sub and snacks, according to the Democrat, saying he must have stolen the food during their meeting.

