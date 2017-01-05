Tip Jar

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Three local chefs host a Filipino feast at the Guesthouse next Sunday

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 2:56 PM

click image IMAGE VIA KAMAY OR DIE! ON FACEBOOK
  • image via KAMAY OR DIE! on Facebook
Al Ruiz of Sh-Booms and Sushi & Seoul on the Roll renown (is there anything this guy can't do? Leave some for the rest of us) let us know this morning that he, Joel Paoner of Over Rice food truck, and Francis "Masterchef" Biondi will host a Filipino feast at the Guesthouse Sunday, Jan. 15.

A "kamayan" is a traditional Filipino way of communal eating – food is served family-style on banana leaves and eaten with bare hands. Although it's traditional to eschew plates and silverware, the chefs will provide them at this dinner for the bashful eaters.

The menu isn't locked in yet, but there will be a variety of Filipino-inspired delicacies, from vegetarian dishes to pork, other meats and fish, all spread atop mounds of steamed rice and banana leaves.

The crowning touch: Tiki cocktails will be mixed and served by the Guesthouse. Doors open 5 p.m. Sunday for a brief cocktail mingle before digging into the communal feast. More information will be shared in the coming days on Facebook, but you can buy tickets on Eventbrite now.

https://www.facebook.com/overrice.foodtruck/

KAMAY OR DIE:
A Filipino Hand-to-Mouth Communal Feast

5-9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
The Guesthouse
1321 N. Mills Ave.
event page
$50; ticket page


