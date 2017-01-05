The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 5, 2017

The Heard

Sandwich Bar celebrates its sixth anniversary with a double-decker party

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 10:23 AM

click image PHOTO VIA THEMILKDISTRICT/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via themilkdistrict/Instagram
Once upon a time, Sandwich Bar actually served sandwiches in the middle of the day. Now, however, it’s known for being one of the linchpins of the Milk District’s underground dance scene, routinely besting the downtown megaclubs as far as quality goes. For its sixth anniversary, they’re sandwiching in (get it?) two events to pay respect to their two favorite scenes: an early rock show – with Dikembe, Expert Timing, California Cousins, and Prince Daddy & the Hyena – and a late-night house and techno party DJ'd by owner Mathew Scot and friends. (Throw a $15 donation in at the late-night party and treat yourself to an open tab for the rest of the night!) Be on the lookout for big things from Sandwich Bar in 2017, as their new venture, Iron Cow, is slowly but surely squeezing through the permitting process with the city.

6:30 p.m. Friday; Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.; $5-$15 suggested donation; facebook.com/sandwichbarorlando
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Dikembe, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, California Cousins, Expert Timing @ Sandwich Bar

    • Fri., Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m. $5 suggested donation

  • Sandwich Bar Sixth Anniversary: Mathew Scot @ Sandwich Bar

    • Fri., Jan. 6, 10:30 p.m. $10-$15 suggested donation

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Watch this 15-foot python effortlessly take down a Florida gator Read More

  2. Baby elephant 'Stella' born at Disney's Animal Kingdom Read More

  3. Enzian Theater hires David Schillhammer as executive director Read More

  4. Orlando City Soccer Club unveils rainbow seats honoring Pulse victims Read More

  5. Disney recalls thousands of poorly made infant hoodies because of choking hazard Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation