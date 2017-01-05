Orlando City Soccer Club unveils rainbow seats honoring Pulse victims

Orlando City Soccer Club unveiled 49 rainbow-colored seats installed in its new stadium on Wednesday as a tribute to the 49 victims killed in the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse.
The seats are in section 12 of the Lions' stadium, set to open in March, to remember the day of the massacre, June 12. After the tragedy, Orlando City and Orlando Pride fans held numerous tributes
to Pulse victims and survivors.
"We made a commitment on that day that, which is that we would commemorate, forever, in the new stadium a memory of the 49 victims that lost their lives that day," says Phil Rawlins, Orlando City president, in a video of the unveiling ceremony. "And today we're here to do that. We're here to commemorate and unveil the 49 rainbow seats that will sit permanently in section 12 of our new stadium as a constant reminder of the senseless acts of June 12."
The Lions will start the 2017 Major League Soccer season on March 5 against New York City FC in the new stadium.