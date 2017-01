New play 'Blackberry Winter' at Orlando Shakes stresses the importance of storytelling

click to enlarge Luke Evans

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s – no, hey, come back, we swear this isn’t a downer – but probably very few of them would believe that something joyful could be made from their disease. Steve Yockey’s new play,, proves them wrong.A “blackberry winter” is the obverse of Indian summer – a brief cold snap in the middle of spring’s awakening warmth. In, protagonist Vivienne alternates between relating the workaday particulars of caring for her mother, who has slipped into a state of dementia, with flights of fancy: She’s created an origin myth for Alzheimer’s, a fable about Gray Mole (who steals memories) and White Egret (who tries to protect the forest animals). Storytelling is the most human impulse; the comforts of fiction may be fleeting, but the attempt to impose a narrative on life’s chaos is soothing in and of itself.brings the warming thaw of spring to a heart frozen by fear and grief.7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 | through Feb. 5 | Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St. | 407-447-1700 | orlandoshakes.org | $13-$50