click image Photo via Denudes/Facebook

Miami trio Dénudés are currently gaining notice for their pitch-black sound, which merges the Jesus and Mary Chain's fuzzed-out sour candy hooks with a sturdy backbone of Spacemen 3 or Black Angels psych-menace. If that sounds at all up your alley, bust out that leather jacket and crimp that hair, because they're playing Orlando tonight.Dénudés play Spacebar in the company of fellow touring act Oculus, along with locals Dunderbunnies and Bubble Boys. Cover is $3 and show starts at 9 p.m.