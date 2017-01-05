click to enlarge

The Enzian Theater in Maitland has hired David Schillhammer, former executive director of the Orlando Philharmonic, as its new executive director.This new position is designed to focus on “cultivating a vision for Enzian’s future,” according to Valerie Cisneros, marketing manager.“David will be leading the entire staff with a focus on strategic planning and what our future looks like with the expansion on the horizon,” Cisneros says.Prior to serving as the Philharmonic’s director for 16 years, Schillhammer held the same job with the San Antonio Symphony for six years. In addition, he has held operations and production positions with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra in Saint Paul, Minn., and the Rochester Philharmonic in Rochester, N.Y.“I can think of no better way for us to settle into our third decade than to have David lead us through this time of opportunity,” says Sigrid Tiedtke, Enzian chairwoman.