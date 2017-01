click to enlarge Photo via Disney

Back in 2013, Disney announced that Animal Kingdom would some day be getting an exciting new addition, Pandora-The World of Avatar Disney has yet to announce an official opening date, only saying the new themed land would debut sometime in the summer of 2017. But now, because of some very questionable blackout dates for Florida residents, we may have a better idea of when this new area will open.As first pointed out by theme park blog WDWMagic , a new ticket offer for Florida residents has Animal Kingdom blocked out from May 27 to June 9, 2017.What could this possibly be for?Of course, nothing is ever written in stone with Disney, but I think we can take a big blue guess as to what's happening that week.