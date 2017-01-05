The Heard

Thursday, January 5, 2017

The Heard

Daytona's Country 500 Festival announces 2017 schedule

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 4:02 PM

Country 500, the regional country music event that has successfully redeemed the concept of festivals at racetracks - take that Altamont - has today announced the day-by-day breakdown of performances for the 2017 edition of the fest. And there is some heavyweight talent on offer.

Friday, May 26
Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Jake Owen, A Thousand Horses, Colt Ford, The Marshall Tucker Band, Pat Green, Margo Price, The Swon Brothers, Mo Pitney and LANco

Saturday, May 27
Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams Jr., Martina McBride, Chase Rice, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae, Kristian Bush, Aubrie Sellers, William Michael Morgan and Simba Jordan

Sunday, May 28
Kid Rock, Keith Urban, Kip Moore, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Easton Corbin, Eric Paslay, Maggie Rose, Mark Chesnutt and Asleep at the Wheel

Country 500 takes place over Memorial Day weekend (May 26-28) at Daytona International Speedway. Ticket packages are available here.

