Bloomberg: Florida AG Pam Bondi expected to have job in Trump's White House

Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Despite still being the subject of a complaint over a $25,000 campaign contribution she received from Donald Trump, Pam Bondi is expected to have a job in the president-elect's White House, according to Bloomberg
The media organization reports it's not clear yet what Florida's attorney general will be doing in the new administration, and Bondi is not telling. Bondi's relationship with Trump came under scrutiny after reports surfaced regarding a 2013 donation the Republican businessman made to her political committee while she was considering whether Florida should investigate complaints from residents that Trump University had defrauded consumers. Ultimately, she decided not to pursue the allegations.
The political donation from Trump to Bondi cost him a $2,500 penalty to the IRS after it was discovered the donation was an illegal political contribution from the president-elect's charitable foundation, which can't make political donations. Recently, Florida Gov. Rick Scott assigned a new prosecutor
to investigate the complaint made against Bondi regarding the donation.
Bloomberg
reports Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says Bondi "has been a very trusted confidante and supporter of the president-elect. I don’t want to get ahead of any decisions or any announcements that may or may not come but she has been a very important person both in terms of the campaign and the transition and is a very valued opinion in the president elect’s world right now."