Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Bloggytown

Bloomberg: Florida AG Pam Bondi expected to have job in Trump's White House

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Despite still being the subject of a complaint over a $25,000 campaign contribution she received from Donald Trump, Pam Bondi is expected to have a job in the president-elect's White House, according to Bloomberg.

The media organization reports it's not clear yet what Florida's attorney general will be doing in the new administration, and Bondi is not telling. Bondi's relationship with Trump came under scrutiny after reports surfaced regarding a 2013 donation the Republican businessman made to her political committee while she was considering whether Florida should investigate complaints from residents that Trump University had defrauded consumers. Ultimately, she decided not to pursue the allegations.

The political donation from Trump to Bondi cost him a $2,500 penalty to the IRS after it was discovered the donation was an illegal political contribution from the president-elect's charitable foundation, which can't make political donations. Recently, Florida Gov. Rick Scott assigned a new prosecutor to investigate the complaint made against Bondi regarding the donation.

Bloomberg reports Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says Bondi "has been a very trusted confidante and supporter of the president-elect. I don’t want to get ahead of any decisions or any announcements that may or may not come but she has been a very important person both in terms of the campaign and the transition and is a very valued opinion in the president elect’s world right now."


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump supporters are mad Publix is covering up fake news tabloids Read More

  2. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

  3. Watch this 15-foot python effortlessly take down a Florida gator Read More

  4. Epcot's Mexico pavilion is getting a sweet outdoor tequila bar Read More

  5. Disney recalls thousands of poorly made infant hoodies because of choking hazard Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation