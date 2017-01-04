The Sh-Booms and Will's Pub team up for a tiki party

Besides the Sh-Booms, the Woolly Bushmen, Pono AM, the Palmettes and Vinyl Richie are also donating their time and creative energy to the endearingly weird and kinda funny strain of kitsch that is tiki culture. Where the drinks are all served in skulls and Hawaiian shirts are high couture ...
The Winter Tiki Party is happening at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Cover is $8. Tropical attire is probably preferred, and don't worry, we're sure it will be approximately 82 degrees outside that day for thematic seamlessness.