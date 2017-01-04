SeaWorld announces major leadership shakeup

click to enlarge Photo via Wikipedia

This morning, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment announced a major shakeup in leadership roles for its Orlando and Tampa parks.Donnie Mills, park president at SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove, has announced his retirement and will be replaced by Jim Dean, the current President of Bush Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.“Jim is an outstanding theme park leader who has led excellence, performance and growth in Tampa. I am pleased to now have him at the helm of our flagship operations in Orlando,” said Joel Manby, President and Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.Stewart Clark , the Vice President of Discovery Cove, has been named park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.These changes will go into effect on January 16.