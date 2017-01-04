Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Bloggytown

Responding to Pulse massacre, Rick Scott wants to add counterterrorism agents

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Rick Scott talks to the press regarding mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub. - PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
  • Gov. Rick Scott talks to the press regarding mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub.
In response to the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse that left 49 dead last year, Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to spend $5.8 million to hire 46 more state counterterrorism agents.

The Associated Press reports Scott will ask the Florida Legislature for more money in the annual budget to hire agents that will be placed in seven regions of the state managed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. During the shooting, the gunman, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance several times to ISIS during 911 conversations with police, though U.S. officials have pointed out that there's no "immediate evidence" showing a direct link between Mateen and the militant group.

At a press conference in Orlando on Wednesday, Scott says he's personally going to do everything he can to fight acts of terror like the Pulse massacre.

"Unfortunately last year, Florida came under attack," Scott says. "A terrorist, inspired by ISIS and filled with hate, stormed into Pulse nightclub here in Orlando and killed 49 innocent people. This act of terrorism was an attempt to rip at the seams of our society, to divide us and to instill fear in our communities. It was an attack on our gay community, our Hispanic community, Orlando, the state of Florida and the United States of America."


FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen says the additional agents will allow Florida to take a more proactive approach in investigating and deterring terrorism in Florida.

"With the positions, FDLE will create eight counterterrorism squads statewide whose sole focus will be to improve the gathering of Florida's terror-related intelligence and to investigate terror-related crimes," Swearingen says at the press conference. "As the threats to our nation increase, FDLE is ready to move to the next level, and these counterterrorism squads will ensure we can accomplish our goals."

Scott adds that he saw firsthand the devastation that came after the attack because he attended funerals of the victims and visited survivors in the hospital.

"No family should go through what so many experienced after the attack on the Pulse nightclub," he says. "We will do everything in our power to make sure this never happens again. By investing in our state's counterterrorism efforts, our law enforcement officers will have the resources they need to curb this senseless violence."

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Watch this 15-foot python effortlessly take down a Florida gator Read More

  2. Epcot's Mexico pavilion is getting a sweet outdoor tequila bar Read More

  3. Dog attacks Florida family for trying to make it wear a sweater Read More

  4. Stardust Video & Coffee would like Obama to remove their bad Yelp reviews Read More

  5. New immigration law firm opens in downtown Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation