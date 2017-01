click image Photo via AndyHall215/Twitter

Just ate a Chicken McGriddle, went down on my knees, and thanked god for letting McDonalds have such a good idea! pic.twitter.com/skpuVBoQgO — Andy Hall (@AndyHall215) January 3, 2017

Chicken mcgriddle best thing that has ever touched my mouth hot damn😍 — Clayton Carpenter 28 (@ClayCarpenter66) January 3, 2017

Further pushing the limits of what people will consider as breakfast food, McDonalds has unveiled the new Chicken McGriddle in select Florida locations.The new sandwich, which combines a slab of fried chicken on a syrup-flavored bun, was first tested out in Columbus, Ohio last April, reports Food Beast. And, well, if people from Ohio will eat it, anyone will.So far, the general reaction to the Chicken McGriddle has been positive.According to Spoon University , this limited-time only sandwich is part of McDonalds' all-day breakfast menu.We're sure more locations will soon start featuring the sandwich, but for now, the McDonalds at2701 E Colonial Dr. currently has this thing in stock.