Orlando Fringe returns to Loch Haven Park for a Winter Mini Fest this weekend

'The Foreplay: An Exploration of the Birth of Our Nation'
One of the nice things about Orlando Fringe is how it coincides with springtime. Loch Haven Park bursts into colorful, theatrical bloom just as the snow starts melting, birds start chirping and we get to ditch our woolen scarves and mittens for bikinis and sandals. Or at least all of that stuff would be true if we didn’t live in perpetual sweat-drenched summer. But Fringe is taking advantage of our in-no-way-related-to-climate-change lack of seasonal variety by throwing a mini-Fringe this weekend. Nineteen favorites, like Foreplay
(pictured), Becky’s Fun Time Hour
, Voci Dance’s Paint Chips
, the “who hurt you?” gut-punch of Space
and plenty of others, return for a long “winter” weekend. It’s a great opportunity to catch up on some stuff you might have missed last year, and an opportunity to mingle and get the scoop on what to look out for at the main event in May. Happy Fringing!
various times through Sunday | Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St.
| 407-648-0077 | orlandofringe.org
| $3-$15