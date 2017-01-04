Tip Jar

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Miami's J. Wakefield Brewery breaks into the Orlando market with a tap takeover at Tap & Grind

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge gal_drink_j_wakefield_brewing_logo.jpg
New Year, new beer! Miami’s J. Wakefield Brewing celebrates its launch into the Orlando market with a tap takeover at downtown’s cozy Tap & Grind, which just happens to be the closest bar to OW’s parking lot, so hell yeah. J. Wakefield is offering up 20 different taps. The brews run the gamut of styles, but be on the lookout for a guava milkshake IPA (wut?), a hazelnut coffee stout and an American porter brewed with vanilla, coffee and coconut.

4 p.m. Thursday; Tap & Grind, 59 W. Central Blvd.; various menu prices; jwakefieldbrewing.com
  • Staff Pick
    J. Wakefield Tap Takeover @ Tap and Grind

    • Thu., Jan. 5, 4 p.m. various menu prices

