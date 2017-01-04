Bloggytown

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Orlando man films 'glowing UFO craft,' most likely billowing garbage bag

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 1:35 PM

An Orlando resident recently posted footage of what he says was a "glowing UFO craft," but more than likely it was a billowing garbage bag.

The witness, who only identifies himself as a helicopter pilot, submitted the footage to MUFON (Mutaul UFO Network) stating, “It was lower than the clouds. I don’t know the size of the craft, but I’m guessing that it was flying at 1,500 feet. I filmed it and I saw it go inside a very small cloud. It should had flown out of it in a second, but it didn’t. I thought that somehow it had disappeared and stopped filming it. But I kept staring at that cloud. Then after quite sometime, I saw it come out of the same small cloud. It turned and flew upwards and vanished.”

The footage was taken on December 18, with a cell phone at around 5:24 p.m. 
click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA MUFON
  • Screengrab via MUFON
Ok, let's run through a few possible things that it could be:
1. Drone
2. Shiny balloon
3. Billowing garbage bag

The witness told OpenMindsTV, “I had a feeling to look up as if I had to, and then I saw the glowing craft fly from south direction to north,” the witness stated about the drone/balloon/garbage bag.“It was flying high, but well below the commercial airplanes flight altitude that were in traffic during the afternoon.”

Honestly, we want to believe but it really looks like a garbage bag.

