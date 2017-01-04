Goose Island takes over World of Beer Downtown for an exploration of wild ales

click to enlarge
Goose Island and its Bourbon County imprint get the spotlight at this special tapping. World of Beer offers up some limited beers from the Illinois brewery, including Juliet, a wild ale brewed with fruit and aged in wine barrels; Lolita, a Belgian-style ale aged in French cabernet sauvignon barrels on top of raspberries; and Hertog Jan, a collaboration between Goose Island and Grand Prestige taken from a recipe from the Netherlands. Flights available if you want to taste everything.
5 p.m. Wednesday; World of Beer – Downtown, 431 E. Central Blvd.; various menu prices; worldofbeer.com