Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Disney recalls thousands of poorly made infant hoodies because of choking hazard

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 3:45 PM

Walt Disney World Parks and Resorts announced today an immediate recall for their Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodies because, well, the front snaps keep popping off.

Baby's love snaps.

According to the United States Product Safety Commission, the recall includes roughly 15,000 choke-friendly hoodies sold between April and October 2016, at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and through the Shop Disney Parks app.

The infant-style hoodie has a three snap closure across the front side, and ears attached to the hoodie (see above photo).

If you purchased one of these poorly made hoodies, Disney is asking that you please stop using it and contact them for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

More info about the recall can be found here.

