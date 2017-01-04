Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Baby elephant 'Stella' born at Disney's Animal Kingdom
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 2:42 PM
This morning, Disney announced the arrival of a new baby elephant calf named "Stella" at Animal Kingdom.
According to Disney
, Stella was born to 28-year-old "Donna," and now raises the overall herd number to 10 at Kilimanjaro Safaris.
This is the third calf for Donna, who also gave birth to "Nadirah" in 2005 and "Luna" in 2010.
