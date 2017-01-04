The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The Heard

26 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 1:09 PM

click image Order of the Owl - PHOTO VIA ORDER OF THE OWL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Order of the Owl/Facebook
  • Order of the Owl
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
SCRWD, AlltheX, David Young, HeartZero, TripSick, WavyBoys, Atlas, Young Jaee, SolomonDaGod 8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.

Thursday, Jan. 5
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.


Friday, Jan. 6
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D. 10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Abandon the Midwest, Dial Drive, Picking up Pedro 8 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Breakin' in the New Year: Flash, Jellybean, Versa-Style, Yusuf 10 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd. Suite B..
Rick Navarro 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Taller Trees 9 pm at World of Beer - Downtown Orlando, 431 E. Central Blvd.
Uberbahn 10 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.

Saturday, Jan. 7
Control This! 9 pm at Sloppy Taco Palace, 4892 S. Kirkman Road.
Hard To Port 8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Melissa Crispo 8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Music in the Library: Hungrytown  2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Nightcall: Midnight Inspector, Alex C., Danny G., Blair Sound Design 10 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.
Order of the Owl, Junior Bruce, Meatwound, Sinkholes, Deformed, Burn to Learn 7 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Run Raquel 7 pm at Ocean Sun Brewing, 3030 Curry Ford Road.

Sunday, Jan. 8
Nora Lee Garcia & Rene Izquierdo: Aire Latino 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Monday, Jan. 9
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Meiuuswe 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 10
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Art After Dark Open Mic: Jason Fitch 8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Watch this 15-foot python effortlessly take down a Florida gator Read More

  2. Confusion surrounds medical marijuana amendment as it goes into effect Read More

  3. Epcot's Mexico pavilion is getting a sweet outdoor tequila bar Read More

  4. Dog attacks Florida family for trying to make it wear a sweater Read More

  5. Responding to Pulse massacre, Rick Scott wants to add counterterrorism agents Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation