26 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, Jan. 4
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Order of the Owl/Facebook
Order of the Owl
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
SCRWD, AlltheX, David Young, HeartZero, TripSick, WavyBoys, Atlas, Young Jaee, SolomonDaGod
8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Friday, Jan. 6
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D.
10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Abandon the Midwest, Dial Drive, Picking up Pedro
8 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Breakin' in the New Year: Flash, Jellybean, Versa-Style, Yusuf
10 pm at Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd. Suite B..
Rick Navarro
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Taller Trees
9 pm at World of Beer - Downtown Orlando, 431 E. Central Blvd.
Uberbahn
10 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Control This!
9 pm at Sloppy Taco Palace, 4892 S. Kirkman Road.
Hard To Port
8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Melissa Crispo
8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Music in the Library: Hungrytown
2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Nightcall: Midnight Inspector, Alex C., Danny G., Blair Sound Design
10 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.
Order of the Owl, Junior Bruce, Meatwound, Sinkholes, Deformed, Burn to Learn
7 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Run Raquel
7 pm at Ocean Sun Brewing, 3030 Curry Ford Road.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Nora Lee Garcia & Rene Izquierdo: Aire Latino
7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Monday, Jan. 9
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Meiuuswe
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Art After Dark Open Mic: Jason Fitch
8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.