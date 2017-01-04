Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Tip Jar

2017 brings the return of the Ravenous Pig's monthly neighborhood roast

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 3:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RAVENOUS PIG
  • photo via Ravenous Pig
We are pretty happy that all of the hubbub over moving – Cask & Larder to the airport, and Ravenous Pig into the old C&L building – has died down. Now that everyone's all settled in, we're also happy to report that the Ravenous Pig's delicious monthly outdoor party, the Neighborhood Roast, has returned.

This month, the roast kicks off 2017 right on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A whole hog will be roasted and plates ($18 each) include pork and spare ribs with barbecue gastrique, black-eyed peas, candied collard greens, cornbread and a chocolate cupcake. Feeling extra? Upgrade yourself with a special “chef’s board” featuring smoked kielbasa with kraut and smoked chicken legs with mustard BBQ sauce.

Speaking of extra, in 2017 each roast will feature a tap takeover from a local craft brewery. January brings former Cask & Larder brewer Garrett Ward with four of his signature craft beers from Red Cypress Brewery, joining Cask & Larder's head brewer Larry Foor, who will also have four signature beers on tap. All draught beers will be available for $1 off regular menu price during the roast.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Watch this 15-foot python effortlessly take down a Florida gator Read More

  2. Confusion surrounds medical marijuana amendment as it goes into effect Read More

  3. Orlando McDonalds are now carrying the Chicken McGriddle Read More

  4. Epcot's Mexico pavilion is getting a sweet outdoor tequila bar Read More

  5. Band of the Week: Sinkholes Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation