2017 brings the return of the Ravenous Pig's monthly neighborhood roast

We are pretty happy that all of the hubbub over moving – Cask & Larder to the airport, and Ravenous Pig into the old C&L building – has died down. Now that everyone's all settled in, we're also happy to report that the Ravenous Pig's delicious monthly outdoor party, the Neighborhood Roast, has returned.This month, the roast kicks off 2017 right on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A whole hog will be roasted and plates ($18 each) include pork and spare ribs with barbecue gastrique, black-eyed peas, candied collard greens, cornbread and a chocolate cupcake. Feeling extra? Upgrade yourself with a special “chef’s board” featuring smoked kielbasa with kraut and smoked chicken legs with mustard BBQ sauce.Speaking of extra, in 2017 each roast will feature a tap takeover from a local craft brewery. January brings former Cask & Larder brewer Garrett Ward with four of his signature craft beers from Red Cypress Brewery, joining Cask & Larder's head brewer Larry Foor, who will also have four signature beers on tap. All draught beers will be available for $1 off regular menu price during the roast.