Watch this 15-foot python effortlessly take down a Florida gator

Because nature is extremely metal, a 15-foot Burmese python completely owned an alligator a couple weeks ago in the Florida swamps. It was a devastating loss.
On December 21, Palm Bach Post
reporter Joe Capozzi came upon this scene in the Big Cypress National Preserve, you can read his full and very detailed account of the whole situation here
.
As you can see in the video above, the gator did not survive. It's a fascinating video because mostly this is something you rarely see in the wild.
Burmese pythons don't really have any natural predators. Gators do occasionally eat pythons, but just not in this case. In nature, size matters. According to the FWC
, the snakes are an invasive, non-native species that can grow up to 17-feet in length.
If you spot a Burmese python, the FWC would like to know about it. Call their hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (888-483-4681), or go to IveGot1.org.