Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Bloggytown

Watch this 15-foot python effortlessly take down a Florida gator

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 1:25 PM


Because nature is extremely metal, a 15-foot Burmese python completely owned an alligator a couple weeks ago in the Florida swamps. It was a devastating loss.

On December 21, Palm Bach Post reporter Joe Capozzi came upon this scene in the Big Cypress National Preserve, you can read his full and very detailed account of the whole situation here.

As you can see in the video above, the gator did not survive. It's a fascinating video because mostly this is something you rarely see in the wild.

Burmese pythons don't really have any natural predators. Gators do occasionally eat pythons, but just not in this case. In nature, size matters. According to the FWC, the snakes are an invasive, non-native species that can grow up to 17-feet in length.

If you spot a Burmese python, the FWC would like to know about it. Call their hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (888-483-4681), or go to IveGot1.org.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. NFL hoping flag football and a special parade will make people actually care about the Pro Bowl Read More

  2. Judge tosses pollution notice rule put in place after Mosaic sinkhole Read More

  3. Ripley's buys large tract of land in the tourist district, and no one is really sure why Read More

  4. New immigration law firm opens in downtown Orlando Read More

  5. Epcot's Mexico pavilion is getting a sweet outdoor tequila bar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation