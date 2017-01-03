Tip Jar

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Stardust Video & Coffee would like Obama to remove their bad Yelp reviews

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JESSICA BRYCE YOUNG
  • Photo by Jessica Bryce Young
The marque at Stardust Video & Coffee currently reads, "Obama, plez grant us clemency over our Yelp reviews." A bold request.

So far, President Barack Obama has issued clemency to 1,324 incarcerated individuals, and not a single one to a local coffee shop for crappy Yelp reviews. So, yeah, it'll never happen.

As of now, Stardust has 258 reviews with a 4.5 star rating. Not bad. Most of Stardust's reviews are positive, but they do have a solid amount of 1-2 star customer rants, which seem to have a common theme stemming from people who do not appreciate the "local coffee shop vibe."

The thing is, you have to know that Stardust won't make a macchiato like they do at Starbucks, and it's loud in there sometimes because they host events and serve alcohol. The staff also isn't forced to say "Hi, welcome to Stardust Video & Coffee," with a fake smile within 1 second of you walking through the door.

You could almost argue it's the things Yelpers bitch about the most that makes this place a neighborhood favorite. But, as you can see below, not everyone agrees ...

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-03_at_2.41.28_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-03_at_2.35.12_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-03_at_1.49.32_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-03_at_2.40.39_pm.png

