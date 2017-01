click image Photo via Luvlost/Facebook

Luvlost

They grow up so fast, don't they? Tonight marks the one-year anniversary of the monthly Punk on the Patio show residency at 64 North, a welcome smudge of local musical grime and sweat on the downtown clubscape. And to celebrate, locals Pathos, Pathos, Luvlost and A Wolf will be plying their respective noisy trades on the patio area of the venue.Punk on the Patio starts at 8 p.m. (not punk time, punctual downtown time) at the Patio. Cover is $5.