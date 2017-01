click image Photo by the Vinyl Warhol for Radicalized Youth/Facebook

Radicalized Youth

Hard-charging local noise punksRadicalized Youth are throwing a cross-genre party tonight at Uncle Lou’s, still riding high from a recent tape release.Headlining is Pucker Up from Boston, also along for the ride is post-everything local duo Shania Pain and Broken Machine Films/Illuminated Paths on projections. Music starts at 9 p.m. tonight. Cover is $5.