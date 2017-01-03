Tip Jar

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Tip Jar

Epcot's Mexico pavilion is getting a sweet outdoor tequila bar

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge La Cava del Tequila at the San Angel Inn will stay right where it is. - PHOTO COURTESY WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORTS
  • Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resorts
  • La Cava del Tequila at the San Angel Inn will stay right where it is.
It's clear that theme-park management has noticed their clientele's palates increasing in sophistication. And at Mexico's pavilion at Epcot, saccharine-sweet margaritas are out, sipping tequilas are in.

Those construction walls have been up for a while now, and we've been wondering what would replace that outdoor margarita stand. It's been confirmed now that a tequila bar called Choza Tequila will set up shop pretty soon. Current estimates are that it'll be open for the latter part of the new International Festival of the Arts, which kicks off Jan. 20 and continues through Feb. 20.

Beyond tastings of the premium agave spirit (we're hoping tequila's sister liquor mezcal will get a nod, too), the stand will also serve guacamole, tacos and empanadas.

La Cava del Tequila, located inside the pavilion, will remain, in case your handcrafted-margarita hankering gets the best of you.

