Epcot's Mexico pavilion is getting a sweet outdoor tequila bar

Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resorts
La Cava del Tequila at the San Angel Inn will stay right where it is.
It's clear that theme-park management has noticed their clientele's palates increasing in sophistication. And at Mexico's pavilion at Epcot, saccharine-sweet margaritas are out, sipping tequilas are in.
Those construction walls have been up for a while now, and we've been wondering what would replace that outdoor margarita stand. It's been confirmed now that a tequila bar called Choza Tequila
will set up shop pretty soon. Current estimates are that it'll be open for the latter part of the new International Festival of the Arts
, which kicks off Jan. 20 and continues through Feb. 20.
Beyond tastings of the premium agave spirit (we're hoping tequila's sister liquor mezcal
will get a nod, too), the stand will also serve guacamole, tacos and empanadas.
La Cava del Tequila
, located inside the pavilion, will remain, in case your handcrafted-margarita hankering gets the best of you.