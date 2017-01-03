Enzian Theater to present annual Sundance Film Festival Shorts

click to enlarge
Image copyright Jim Cummings/Mark Vashro
'Thunder Road'
The Enzian Theater in Maitland will present the annual Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour tonight, Jan. 3, at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s program features eight shorts ranging from documentary to dramedy to absurdism, totaling 94 minutes. The movies represent some of the best content from the 2016 Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Fourteen other cinemas around the country are screening the program, but the Enzian is the only Florida theater on the list.
Orlando Weekly
screened half of the films in advance, by virtue of their inclusion in last year’s Florida Film Festival. Bacon & God’s Wrath
(3 stars on 0-5 scale) is a partially animated documentary about an elderly Jewish woman’s decision to finally try pork; The Procedure
(3 stars) is an askew and unexpectedly hilarious glimpse at an odd human experiment; Edmond
(4 stars) is a dark and contemplative work of stop-motion animation; and Thunder Road
(4 stars) is a sweet and funny realization that grief comes in many forms. I consider the latter film (directed by and starring Jim Cummings) one of the most memorable shorts of 2016, and Sundance obviously agreed, as the festival awarded it the Grand Jury Prize.
Tickets are $11 for general admission, $9 for students and seniors, and $8.50 for Enzian members. For more information, including the complete lineup of films, visit enzian.org
. At press time, table reservations were at maximum capacity, but tickets were still available.