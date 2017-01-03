Dog attacks Florida family for trying to make it wear a sweater

click image
As much as their human owners would like, some dogs are just not into the sweltering costume
look, and Scarface was one of them.
The Tampa Bay Times
reports Scarface, a pitbull mix, attacked three people, including its owner Brenda Guerrero, 52, after she tried to put a sweater on the dog.
Police say Scarface also attacked her husband, Ismael Guerrero, 46, when he tried to help her, and then the dog went after their son, Antoine Harris, 22, after he reportedly stabbed Scarface in the head and neck with a knife to stop the attack.
After the adults escaped, officials tried to use a bean bag and stun gun to catch Scarface, but the dog was ultimately caught using a tranquilizer gun and a catchpole, according to the Times
.
The New York Daily News
reports Guerrero's granddaughter, Tina Harris, says her grandmother was an "animal lover," and she had not seen Scarface be aggressive toward her. Brenda Guerrero was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injures and underwent surgery for her wounds, according to Harris.
Scarface was later euthanized after a county spokeswoman told the Times
the dog "posed a high risk of danger to the public" and was badly injured after it was stabbed.