The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 2, 2017

The Heard

Band of the Week: Sinkholes

Posted By on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge image1.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Sinkholes.

Sinkholes are playing Will's Pub on Jan. 7.

Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Alex - Vocals
Sebas - Guitar
Eman - Drums
Kevin - Bass

When did the band form?
The band was formed in 2015 by Sebas and Eman and has had a few lineup changes which resulted in getting Alex, Kevin & Bailey

Currently available releases:
We have our single "Cop Out" out on Bandcamp and SoundCloud
 
Websites:
You can look us up on almost all social media as Sinkholesflhc, but we are most active on our Twitter.

Describe your sound in five words:
Chaotic, loud, fast, aggressive, hardcore

Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Our most memorable show was opening up for Negative Approach at Will's Pub.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We've played with several local bands but none that we are very close with.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
We don't give a fuck.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Our favorite thing is the fact that we have Lou's down the street, least favorite thing is that we can't get 40oz.

Any big news to share?
We are testing boundaries on our new material.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two baby bald eagles in Florida are about to hatch on a live 'eagle cam' Read More

  2. Spacebar kicks 2017 off immediately with a daytime dance party Read More

  3. Alan Grayson files 'Nuclear Sanity Act' in response to Trump tweet Read More

  4. Kaleigh Baker takes on the music of Tom Waits for Blue Year's Eve Read More

  5. Florida senator files controversial bill to expand open carry Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation