Band of the Week: Sinkholes

." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Sinkholes
.
Sinkholes are playing Will's Pub on Jan. 7.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Alex - Vocals
Sebas - Guitar
Eman - Drums
Kevin - Bass
When did the band form?
The band was formed in 2015 by Sebas and Eman and has had a few lineup changes which resulted in getting Alex, Kevin & Bailey
Currently available releases:
We have our single "Cop Out" out on Bandcamp
and SoundCloud
Websites:
You can look us up on almost all social media as Sinkholesflhc,
but we are most active on our Twitter
.
Describe your sound in five words:
Chaotic, loud, fast, aggressive, hardcore
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Our most memorable show was opening up for Negative Approach at Will's Pub.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We've played with several local bands but none that we are very close with.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
We don't give a fuck.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Our favorite thing is the fact that we have Lou's down the street, least favorite thing is that we can't get 40oz.
Any big news to share?
We are testing boundaries on our new material.