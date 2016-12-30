Bloggytown

Friday, December 30, 2016

Orlando drivers still have no idea what to do at SunRail crossings

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 11:15 AM

A SunRail train plowed into a Honda Civic on South Orange Avenue Thursday evening, proving once again nothing good comes from parking your car on train tracks.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver was attempting to turn around on the tracks and got stuck. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and thankfully no one was injured.

This isn't the first time, nor will it be the last time, an Orlandoan has been completely perplexed with the combination of trains, tracks and automobiles.

Here's a photo from last February of a Lynx bus driver who also couldn't figure out what to do at a SunRail crossing.

PHOTO BY LINDSEY CROFT
  • Photo by Lindsey Croft
And, here's a classic video from 2014 showing a woman in Maitland just barely escaping from her car seconds before a SunRail smashes into it.  Someday we'll figure it out.

