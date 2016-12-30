Tip Jar

Friday, December 30, 2016

Orlando community raises money to pay for repairs at Achilles Art Cafe

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 10:04 AM

click image PHOTO VIA ACHILLES ART CAFE
Orlando patrons are trying to raise $10,000 to help pay for repairs at Achilles Art Cafe, the beloved Metrowest coffee shop that was damaged after a small fire earlier this week.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOFUNDME
On a GoFundMe account that has raised more than $5,000 so far, Jeannie Albers says Ash, the coffee shop's owner, opened the business on Wednesday morning and went home to change but soon received a call about a fire in the shop. Albers says the coffee shop "is in shambles" after the fire consumed several pieces of furniture and part of the building structure before being extinguished by the fire department, though the majority of the damage was from sprinklers that drenched the rest of the shop in water.

"Ash is one of the hardest working individuals I've ever known," Albers writes. "He started this business with the very little he had, and over the past 8 years he has not only built a lovely establishment (in an unlikely location) with delicious and unique food/beverages, but he also created a space that has fostered community... like, the kind of community you see in TV shows like Cheers. Honestly, it's a place you could write a book about, and many have joked about doing just that."
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOFUNDME
Aside from some pretty delicious food, Achilles Art Cafe is known for its funky, eclectic atmosphere and the quirks of Ash, who has a strict but hilarious list of commandments for his customers that includes, "The owner has enough attitude for all of us. Sadly, there's no room for yours, too."

"If Ash or the coffeeshop has ever blessed you, please consider making a donation to get the shop back up and running," Albers writes. "I just know it will encourage Ash so much."

Click here to see the GoFundMe donation page and here to learn more about Achilles Art Cafe.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ACHILLES ART CAFE

