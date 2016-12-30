The Gist

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

NFL hoping flag football and a special parade will make people actually care about the Pro Bowl

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 7:00 AM

The NFL Pro Bowl is coming to Orlando end of January, and while the bowl game itself takes place at the Citrus Bowl, er, Camping World Stadium, Disney World is hosting many of the special events that take place around the game. The ESPN Wide World of Sports is hosting numerous events and experiences for guests.

After last year’s failure of a Pro Bowl, the most declined Pro Bowl in NFL history, the league is adding some special events. The NFL Flag & Punt, Pass & Kick Championships were added to the offerings, taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports where an NFL Pro Bowl Fan Experience will be housed.

A special Pro Bowl parade will take place at Magic Kingdom on Friday, January 27th. The parade will feature Mickey Mouse and many of the Pro Bowlers. No time has been set yet for the special ceremony. With this being Disney a 5K race will, of course, be included and numerous other events will take place at Disney Springs and across Disney World during the week of festivities.

The game itself, if you’re not too tired by then, will take place at the Camping World Stadium on January 29 at 8 PM. It will be broadcast on ESPN, which is conveniently owned by Disney. Let’s just hope that ESPN can stop the hemorrhaging of subscribers long enough to help the NFL convince some players actually to attend the Pro Bowl.

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

