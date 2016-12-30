The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 30, 2016

The Gist

LSU takes on Louisville at Camping World Stadium for the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge VA FACEBOOK
We’re going into this year’s Citrus Bowl with some high-stakes questions: Will the absence of Leonard Fournette on the field leave LSU in ruins despite an otherwise impressive season? Will Lamar Jackson’s Heisman win go to his head, creating an unchecked whirlwind of ego on the field and dooming Louisville? And most importantly: When, exactly, will Orlando get the downtown Buffalo Wild Wings location its residents sorely deserve? Sure, fans could make the trip down to I-Drive to the nationally known eatery and bar’s closest location, but then they’d have to hold back on B-Dub’s amazing selections of bucket beers and choice cocktails. How does the NCAA expect downtown Orlando to truly enjoy the Citrus Bowl experience when the game’s very namesake is an exceedingly expensive Uber ride away? Of all the bars celebrating college football downtown on this very day, we’re not hearing from the one we hoped would text back. And that’s not right, Buffalo Wild Wings. We’re tired of making sacrifices for a Parmesan Garlic-encrusted flight of boneless fancy! There’s no Asian Z ing left in this relationship, so quit being a Caribbean Jerk and bring the Sweet BBQ to downtown. Come over to our place for once – and stay over. If you don’t, we can’t be held responsible for how many times we call you after digging into some Bourbon Honey Mustard. You knew we were full of Salt and Vinegar when you met us.

11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 | Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place | 407-440-5700 | campingworldstadium.com | $60-$260
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Louisville @ Camping World Stadium

    • Sat., Dec. 31, 11 a.m. $60-$260

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lake Eola Panera Bread will close next year Read More

  2. Two grown men fought at Camping World Stadium over whose turn it was to pee Read More

  3. The Halal Guys will open an Orlando brick-and-mortar location in early 2017 Read More

  4. Alan Grayson files 'Nuclear Sanity Act' in response to Trump tweet Read More

  5. Two baby bald eagles in Florida are about to hatch on a live 'eagle cam' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation