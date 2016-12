Kaleigh Baker takes on the music of Tom Waits for Blue Year's Eve

click to enlarge Mike Dunn

As of press time, we’ve managed to make it through 2016 – a year fraught with celebrity deaths – without losing singular American songwriter and performance artist Tom Waits. But if we’ve learned anything from this year, it’s that it’s just a matter of time before things get worse. That fatalistic outlook has been a hallmark of plenty of Waits songs over the years, like 2002’sstandouts “Everything Goes to Hell” and “God’s Away on Business.” For New Year’s Eve, local Waits devotee Kaleigh Baker – who routinely inhabits the same dimly lit, whiskey-soaked musical terroir as Waits – offers up an entire evening to his songs, interpreting them in her distinctly powerful voice with accompaniment from some of Orlando’s best musicians. Something of a moody alternative to the raucous New Year’s Eve party featuring Jello Biafra next door, Baker’s Blue Year’s Eve only has a limited number of tickets available, eliminating the shoulder-to-shoulder cramped vibe that a busy night at Lil Indies can result in. To accompany the night of Kaleigh and Co. using beautiful melodies to tell you terrible things, Indies is working on a special all-Tom Waits-inspired menu, a slight break from their usual one-Tom Waits-themed-drink per seasonal menu policy.9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 | Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $15-$20