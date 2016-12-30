Four New Year's Eve concerts worth braving the crowds for

click image
-
Photo by Wilkinson Images via Sevendust Facebook
We have nothing but respect for the live acts out there hustling their sonic wares on New Year's Eve, which has to be one of the hardest nights of the year to pry people away from a plethora of other nightlife distractions. Here are five area shows worth avoiding cocktail parties and Ryan Seacrest counting down for ...
Blue Year's Eve with Kaleigh Baker
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; $15-$20.
Seasoned belter Baker goes full weirdo/weeper cabaret with a New Year's show dedicated to the songbook of one Tom Waits. Start the year moody.
Fiona, B8TA, Grape La Flame, John Q
10 pm at The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave; free.
Getting live music diehards downtown on New Year’s Eve is a tough bill of goods to sell, but buzzed local R&B alien Fiona is giving it a go, along with BBTA, Grape and more.
NYE Bash featuring The Supervillains, Summerlong, The Problem Addicts, Trees of Life
7 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $12-$15.
A ska band, two reggae bands, and a punk band walk into a bar and ... throw a gigantic New Year's Eve party? There you go.
Sevendust, Red Sun Rising
8 pm at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $42.50.
(Don't call them) Nu-metal founding fathers are going all in with an early show in the belly of the tourist beast. It's going to be crazy, one way or the other.