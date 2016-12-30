Four New Year's Eve concerts worth braving the crowds for

click image Photo by Wilkinson Images via Sevendust Facebook

We have nothing but respect for the live acts out there hustling their sonic wares on New Year's Eve, which has to be one of the hardest nights of the year to pry people away from a plethora of other nightlife distractions. Here are five area shows worth avoiding cocktail parties and Ryan Seacrest counting down for ...9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; $15-$20.Seasoned belter Baker goes full weirdo/weeper cabaret with a New Year's show dedicated to the songbook of one Tom Waits. Start the year moody.10 pm at The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave; free.Getting live music diehards downtown on New Year’s Eve is a tough bill of goods to sell, but buzzed local R&B alien Fiona is giving it a go, along with BBTA, Grape and more.7 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $12-$15.A ska band, two reggae bands, and a punk band walk into a bar and ... throw a gigantic New Year's Eve party? There you go.8 pm at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $42.50.(Don't call them) Nu-metal founding fathers are going all in with an early show in the belly of the tourist beast. It's going to be crazy, one way or the other.