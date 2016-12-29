Thursday, December 29, 2016
Vivian K to get emotional at Spacebar tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 3:17 PM
Vivian K
Photo via Vivian K/Facebook
, the improbably road-hungry troupe of expatriates (some from here even) are still in the area for a bit longer.
Best to catch their overdriven, intelligent emo punk while you can; they may disappear again at any moment.
Vivian K plays with Tallahassee bands Totally Karol and Fraidykat tonight at Spacebar. Show starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $5.
