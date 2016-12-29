Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Bloggytown

Two grown men fought at Camping World Stadium over whose turn it was to pee

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 12:53 PM

Last night during the Russell Athletic Bowl at Camping World Stadium, a one-legged West Virginia fan was punched in the face by a Miami fan, because it would appear they couldn't agree on whose turn it was to use a urinal.

In the video above, originally posted by TMZ Sports, the West Virginia fan can be heard yelling about how he was there first, and if the Miami fan doesn't back up he'll pee on him. Eventually, he takes a sucker punch to the grill and informs his assailant that "I used to f*ck guys like you in prison."

The Hurricanes may have won the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl 34-14, but no one wins in a weird bathroom fight.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lake Eola Panera Bread will close next year Read More

  2. Two baby bald eagles in Florida are about to hatch on a live 'eagle cam' Read More

  3. This Florida bald eagle's eggs will hatch any minute now Read More

  4. The Halal Guys will open an Orlando brick-and-mortar location in early 2017 Read More

  5. Florida Citrus Parade returns to give downtown its annual overdose of Vitamin C Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation