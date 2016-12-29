Thursday, December 29, 2016
Two grown men fought at Camping World Stadium over whose turn it was to pee
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 12:53 PM
Last night during the Russell Athletic Bowl at Camping World Stadium, a one-legged West Virginia fan was punched in the face by a Miami fan, because it would appear they couldn't agree on whose turn it was to use a urinal.
In the video above, originally posted by TMZ Sports
, the West Virginia fan can be heard yelling about how he was there first, and if the Miami fan doesn't back up he'll pee on him. Eventually, he takes a sucker punch to the grill and informs his assailant that "I used to f*ck guys like you in prison."
The Hurricanes may have won the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl 34-14, but no one wins in a weird bathroom fight.
