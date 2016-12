Two grown men fought at Camping World Stadium over whose turn it was to pee

Last night during the Russell Athletic Bowl at Camping World Stadium, a one-legged West Virginia fan was punched in the face by a Miami fan, because it would appear they couldn't agree on whose turn it was to use a urinal.In the video above, originally posted by TMZ Sports , the West Virginia fan can be heard yelling about how he was there first, and if the Miami fan doesn't back up he'll pee on him. Eventually, he takes a sucker punch to the grill and informs his assailant that "I used to f*ck guys like you in prison."The Hurricanes may have won the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl 34-14, but no one wins in a weird bathroom fight.