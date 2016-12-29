Bloggytown

Thursday, December 29, 2016

This Florida bald eagle's eggs will hatch any minute now

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 10:50 AM


For three long days we've been watching this "Eagle Cam" in hopes of seeing two baby bald eagles hatch and we're certain it's going to happen any minute now.

Yep, any minute now two little eaglets will hatch on this live bald eagle cam, and you can say you saw this miracle of nature.

Any minute now....

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, provided by Pritchett Real Estate, shows Harriet and her mate M15, who happen to occupy a nest in North Fort Meyers.

Click the link to view different camera angles.

