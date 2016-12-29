Thursday, December 29, 2016
The Halal Guys will open an Orlando brick-and-mortar location in early 2017
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 11:55 AM
Photo via The Halal Guys/Facebook
The Halal Guys, the popular NYC street cart outfit, will open a brick-and-mortar spot near Waterford Lakes in early 2017.
As any New Yorkers currently living in the Orlando area will agree, they make a damn good falafel.
The new location will be at 26 North Alafaya Trail, suite 103. So far, no exact date has been given for the opening. But you can follow their progress on their Facebook
page.
