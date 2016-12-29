Tip Jar

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Luke’s Kitchen + Bar will open in Maitland this January

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge Brandon McGlamery in his kitchen at Luma on Park - PHOTO COURTESY LUMA
  • photo courtesy Luma
  • Brandon McGlamery in his kitchen at Luma on Park

Chef Brandon McGlamery, of Luma on Park and Prato, will open his latest venture, Luke’s Kitchen + Bar, in Maitland this January.

The new spot will open Monday, Jan. 9, in the old SoNapa Grille-Blackfin-Steak & Ale space at the corner of South Orlando Avenue and Manor Road.

As Orlando Weekly restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara reported back in October, the 6,700-square-foot space will serve up classic American cuisine and "entrees cooked over an open fire grill and rotisserie."

Guest can also expect a full cocktail menu and a raw oyster bar.

In the meantime, you can follow them on Instagram or Twitter.

