Luke’s Kitchen + Bar will open in Maitland this January

Brandon McGlamery in his kitchen at Luma on Park

Chef Brandon McGlamery, of Luma on Park and Prato, will open his latest venture, Luke’s Kitchen + Bar , in Maitland this January.The new spot will open Monday, Jan. 9, in the old SoNapa Grille-Blackfin-Steak & Ale space at the corner of South Orlando Avenue and Manor Road.Asrestaurant critic Faiyaz Kara reported back in October, the 6,700-square-foot space will serve up classic American cuisine and "entrees cooked over an open fire grill and rotisserie."Guest can also expect a full cocktail menu and a raw oyster bar.In the meantime, you can follow them on Instagram or Twitter