Luke’s Kitchen + Bar will open in Maitland this January

photo courtesy Luma
Brandon McGlamery in his kitchen at Luma on Park
Chef Brandon McGlamery, of Luma on Park and Prato, will open his latest venture, Luke’s Kitchen + Bar
, in Maitland this January.
The new spot will open Monday, Jan. 9, in the old SoNapa Grille-Blackfin-Steak & Ale space at the corner of South Orlando Avenue and Manor Road.
As Orlando Weekly
restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara
reported back in October, the 6,700-square-foot space will serve up classic American cuisine and "entrees cooked over an open fire grill and rotisserie."
Guest can also expect a full cocktail menu and a raw oyster bar.
