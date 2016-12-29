Tip Jar

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Lake Eola Panera Bread will close next year

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 11:36 AM

  • Photo via debbiedooby/Instagram
The Lake Eola Panera Bread, a high-traffic lunch spot for downtown tourists and ducks, will close its doors for good in 2017.

A company insider told Brendan O'Connor over at the Bungalower that Panera corporate is looking to add a drive-through option to its sites, which makes the location at 227 N. Eola Drive somewhat obsolete.

Despite almost zero parking, sales were not a factor in its demise. The place actually got quite a bit of foot traffic and catering business, reports the Bungalower.

No exact date has been given for the store's eventual closure. But the EO Inn, which shares the building with Panera, is currently searching for a replacement restaurant.

Maybe a local cafe? Please.

