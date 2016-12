click to enlarge

Practice your NYE dance moves when this superstar Miami-NYC DJ comes to town, spinning the best in techno and house. Boris has had residencies at famous New York City nightclubs like Pacha, Crobar and Roxy, and hispodcast is aired on 57 stations in 36 countries. It’s a big get for newish downtown spot Bar B, and a reason to keep an eye on them in the New Year.10 p.m. Thursday; Bar B, 23 E. Central Blvd.; $15-$20; facebook.com/barborlando