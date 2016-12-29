Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Bloggytown

Apopka pastor Paula White will pray with Trump at inauguration

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CHRIS TOBAR RODRIGUEZ
  • photo illustration by Chris Tobar Rodriguez
Paula White, the Apopka pastor known as Donald Trump's "God whisperer," will participate in the president-elect's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20.

The Palm Beach Post reports White will be joined by the Rev. Franklin Graham, son of Christian evangelist Billy Graham; Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York; the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; Rabbi Marvin Hier, of the Simon Wiesenthal Center; and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, of Great Faith Ministries International.

White, who leads a congregation of 10,000 at her megachurch New Destiny Christian Center, preaches the prosperity gospel, which some Christians consider heretical. The Associated Press reports the prosperity gospel teaches "God will make the faithful rich" and its ministers "hold up their own wealth as evidence their teachings work."

In an Orlando Weekly profile of White, writer Mark I. Pinsky says the pastor's fame is "fueled by regular appearances on religious television and best-selling inspirational books. She's rich, but also dogged by financial controversies, accumulating a small fortune in cash and properties through various now-bankrupt ministries." Previously, White and her ex-husband Randy White's ministries were investigated by the IRS and the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, though there no "findings of wrongdoing," according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lake Eola Panera Bread will close next year Read More

  2. The Halal Guys will open an Orlando brick-and-mortar location in early 2017 Read More

  3. Two baby bald eagles in Florida are about to hatch on a live 'eagle cam' Read More

  4. This Florida bald eagle's eggs will hatch any minute now Read More

  5. Florida Citrus Parade returns to give downtown its annual overdose of Vitamin C Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation